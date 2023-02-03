IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced that it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 after market close on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

About IAA

