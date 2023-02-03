TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted long-term incentives to certain officers, employees and directors of the Company.



Pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, an aggregate total of 1,600,000 stock options (“Options”) were granted to certain officers. The Options, each exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.42 per share, vest annually in three equal tranches beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date of January 26, 2023. The Options will expire on January 26, 2028, five years after the grant date. Any common shares issuable upon exercises of Options will, in accordance with applicable securities laws, be subject to a hold period expiring four months from the date of grant.

Pursuant to the Company’s restricted share unit plan, an aggregate total of 2,870,599 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) were granted to certain officers and employees. The RSUs, each redeemable for one common share of the Company, vest annually in three equal tranches beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date of January 26, 2023.

Pursuant to the Company’s deferred share unit plan, an aggregate total of 1,080,025 Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”) were granted to non-executive directors. The DSUs vest on the first anniversary of the grant date of January 26, 2023 but can only be redeemed on the termination date of a director, in accordance with the DSU plan.

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest silver deposits. The PFS completed in January 2023 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a highly capital efficient mine that offers the combination of margin, size and scaleability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Continued exploration and project development at Cordero is supported by a strong balance sheet with cash of approximately C$45 million.

