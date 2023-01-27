ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES THE RESIGNATION OF SCOTT SHELDON PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) announced that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of its President and Chief Operating Officer, Scott Sheldon, effective April 1, 2023.

Allegiant_Logo.jpg

Greg Anderson will continue to serve as President and will assume oversight of the company's operational teams. Keny Wilper, Allegiant's Senior Vice President of OCC and Stations, will assume the role of interim Chief Operating Officer.

"I am incredibly proud of the work Scott has done throughout his tenure here at Allegiant," said John Redmond, Allegiant's Chief Executive Officer. "His influence, leadership, and guidance permeated all levels of the organization, and the company would not be where it is today without his contributions. I want to thank him for his many years of service. I speak for all of Allegiant when I say Scott's voice will be missed within the halls and walls of our company and that we wish him the absolute best in all his future endeavors."

"After careful deliberation, I believe now is the right time to move on from Allegiant and pursue more entrepreneurial opportunities," said Sheldon. "The company is stacked with some of the best and brightest talent in the industry and I'm confident the current management team will build on the strong foundations in place and guide Allegiant to its best days. I feel comfortable leaving at a time when the company is poised for growth and remains under steady leadership with John and Greg at the helm. The Allegiant future remains bright, and I look forward to continuing to support the company's leadership team any way I can, even as I take the next step in my career."

Mr. Wilper has been with Allegiant since 2002 and has held numerous operational roles within the company. He helped develop the airline's first-ever ancillary inflight program, which has been a cornerstone of Allegiant's business model. Throughout his career, he has held critical roles in operations and was promoted to Vice President, Stations, in 2015 where he had operational responsibility for Allegiant's 100+ airports, as well as the thousands of employees and contractors serving those airports. In 2022, his role expanded to include oversight of Allegiant's Operational Control Center.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact

Allegiant Media Relations
702-800-2020
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA98926&sd=2023-01-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-announces-the-resignation-of-scott-sheldon-president-and-chief-operating-officer-301732773.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA98926&Transmission_Id=202301271700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA98926&DateId=20230127
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.