LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc. (“Sovos”) is voluntarily recalling a limited number of 16-ounce jars of Rao’s Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi, because the affected jars may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The affected soup is labeled as Chicken & Gnocchi, but will contain vegetable minestrone, which is dark red.

The recalled jars of Chicken & Gnocchi Soup were distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin in retail stores between December 8th, 2022, and January 27th, 2023.

The product is packaged in a 16-ounce, clear glass jar marked with the following code date printed on the top of the jar: Best By NOV 15 2024 EST 251 Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009, UPC 747479400015. Only soup with Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009 is part of the recall.

No illnesses or complaints have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the egg-containing vegetable minestrone was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg because it was mistakenly labeled as Chicken & Gnocchi. Please see the attached photos for assistance with identifying the affected product.

Consumers who have purchased jars of the recalled product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-466-3623, Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

RECALLED SOUP JAR


Figure 1: Improperly Labeled Soup Jar

CORRECT CHICKEN & GNOCCHI LABEL (NOT PART OF RECALL)


Figure 2: Correctly Labeled Soup Jar

LOCATION OF CODE DATE


Figure 3: Location of code date

Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc.
168 Centennial Pkwy Ste 200
Louisville, CO 80027
1-800-466-3623

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5b370cd-5cb1-49e8-a6b0-e35031034c11

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59c040ca-904c-42d0-ab08-5d82d202e3dd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34518cb7-9bad-4994-8f50-d9aa7cd8dfa6


