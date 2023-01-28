WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 136 stocks valued at a total of $349.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 23,611 shares in NAS:HZNP, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.06 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, Horizon Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $110.63 per share and a market cap of $25.23Bil. The stock has returned 26.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-book ratio of 5.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.34 and a price-sales ratio of 7.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 10,996 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.33.

On 01/28/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $146.28 per share and a market cap of $256.69Bil. The stock has returned 11.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-book ratio of 16.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 10,506 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/28/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $145.93 per share and a market cap of $2,324.62Bil. The stock has returned -7.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-book ratio of 45.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.58 and a price-sales ratio of 6.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ORCL by 24,233 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.

On 01/28/2023, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $88.98999999999999 per share and a market cap of $239.02Bil. The stock has returned 13.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.18 and a price-sales ratio of 5.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 15,291-share investment in NAS:SBUX. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.37 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $109.02 per share and a market cap of $124.96Bil. The stock has returned 16.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

