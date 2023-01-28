SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

825 THIRD AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $191.00Mil. The top holdings were RPRX(70.27%), FYBR(19.09%), and SVC(6.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:RPRX by 3,370,216 shares. The trade had a 38.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.74.

On 01/28/2023, Royalty Pharma PLC traded for a price of $38.9 per share and a market cap of $17.16Bil. The stock has returned 2.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royalty Pharma PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 81.21, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.07 and a price-sales ratio of 9.53.

SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FATH by 14,863,933 shares. The trade had a 8.609999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.18.

On 01/28/2023, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp traded for a price of $1.35 per share and a market cap of $88.79Mil. The stock has returned -86.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

During the quarter, SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC bought 247,487 shares of NAS:FYBR for a total holding of 1,428,729. The trade had a 3.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.02.

On 01/28/2023, Frontier Communications Parent Inc traded for a price of $29.61 per share and a market cap of $7.25Bil. The stock has returned 13.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Frontier Communications Parent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PNBK by 160,878 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.38.

On 01/28/2023, Patriot National Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $11.275 per share and a market cap of $44.62Mil. The stock has returned -23.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Patriot National Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-book ratio of 0.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 70.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 306,824-share investment in NYSE:INSW. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.67 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, International Seaways Inc traded for a price of $37.86 per share and a market cap of $1.86Bil. The stock has returned 170.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Seaways Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

