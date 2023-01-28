NEW YORK STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The New York State Teachers Retirement System, or NYSTRS for short, was established by the New York State Legislature in 1921. NYSTRS is currently the second largest of eight public retirement systems in the state of New York and is one of the top 10 largest public funds in the United States based on the size of its portfolios and total membership. The firm provides its services to public school teachers and administrators within the state, providing benefits for its eligible retirees. NYSTRS utilizes a defined benefit plan that provides retirement, death, and disability benefits based on age, earnings, service credit, and a membership tier that is split up into six levels based on when the members joined with the most recent tier consisting of members who joined after April in 2012. The company invests its assets with a long term perspective in mind, continuously reviewing asset allocations to make sure that they fit within the company’s appropriated level of risk. NSTRS has diversified its asset investments in various classes such as equities, fixed income, and real estate in order to control risks and follow set policy guidelines. The domestic equity portfolio is 95% passively managed by in house staff with the remaining actively managed by external managers. The International equities portfolio is entirely managed entirely, split into &5% passively and 25% actively manager. The contributions that come from employers is taken as a uniform percentage of member payroll and is the same for members at all tiers, constructed through the estimates of future salaries and projected benefit payments based on rate of return on assets, rate of salary growth, mortality rate for its active, retired, and disabled members, and the rates of retirement, disability, and withdrawal. As of 2014, the company had over 270,000 total members with the majority being female. NYSTRS had 150,000 retired members and over 5,500 total beneficiaries with total net assets available for pension benefits totaling over $108 billion.

NEW YORK STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 256,044 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/28/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $145.93 per share and a market cap of $2,324.62Bil. The stock has returned -7.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-book ratio of 45.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.58 and a price-sales ratio of 6.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 786,475-share investment in NYSE:TWTR. Previously, the stock had a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.72 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

NEW YORK STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 109,927 shares. The trade had a 0.07000000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/28/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $248.15 per share and a market cap of $1,843.75Bil. The stock has returned -16.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-book ratio of 10.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.19 and a price-sales ratio of 9.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, NEW YORK STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM bought 185,633 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 993,854. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.78.

On 01/28/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $129.84 per share and a market cap of $120.54Bil. The stock has returned -10.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-book ratio of 2.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.66 and a price-sales ratio of 18.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, NEW YORK STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM bought 298,285 shares of NAS:ACGL for a total holding of 329,685. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.83.

On 01/28/2023, Arch Capital Group Ltd traded for a price of $64.06 per share and a market cap of $23.53Bil. The stock has returned 43.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arch Capital Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

