Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 154 stocks valued at a total of $263.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought 23,365 shares of NYSE:TJX for a total holding of 98,188. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.84.

On 01/28/2023, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $81.89 per share and a market cap of $94.45Bil. The stock has returned 19.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-book ratio of 16.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought 13,865 shares of BATS:KNG for a total holding of 35,000. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.17.

On 01/28/2023, FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF traded for a price of $52.07 per share and a market cap of $571.47Mil. The stock has returned 0.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

During the quarter, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought 4,148 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 93,407. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/28/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $145.93 per share and a market cap of $2,324.62Bil. The stock has returned -7.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-book ratio of 45.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.58 and a price-sales ratio of 6.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 9,442-share investment in NYSE:MGA. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.18 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, Magna International Inc traded for a price of $63.89 per share and a market cap of $18.63Bil. The stock has returned -16.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magna International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 10,903 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.68.

On 01/28/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $40.64 per share and a market cap of $169.88Bil. The stock has returned -15.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

