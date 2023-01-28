Advisory Resource Group recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4625 E. 91ST ST. TULSA, OK 74137

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $336.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Advisory Resource Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

Advisory Resource Group reduced their investment in ARCA:XLI by 20,654 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.84999999999999.

On 01/28/2023, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $101.14 per share and a market cap of $14.09Bil. The stock has returned 3.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a price-book ratio of 4.57.

During the quarter, Advisory Resource Group bought 37,308 shares of NAS:IUSB for a total holding of 138,592. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.53.

On 01/28/2023, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $46.36 per share and a market cap of $20.92Bil. The stock has returned -8.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

Advisory Resource Group reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 42,766 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.64.

On 01/28/2023, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $36.25 per share and a market cap of $33.02Bil. The stock has returned -3.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

Advisory Resource Group reduced their investment in ARCA:XLRE by 32,887 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.55.

On 01/28/2023, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) traded for a price of $40.35 per share and a market cap of $5.46Bil. The stock has returned -7.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) has a price-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a price-book ratio of 3.04.

Advisory Resource Group reduced their investment in NYSE:COP by 9,547 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.55.

On 01/28/2023, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $123.61 per share and a market cap of $153.52Bil. The stock has returned 41.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-book ratio of 3.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.