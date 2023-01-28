EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1168 stocks valued at a total of $3.49Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHV by 14,319,299 shares. The trade had a 51.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.38.

On 01/28/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.26 per share and a market cap of $19.34Bil. The stock has returned 1.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC bought 8,461,490 shares of ARCA:SGOV for a total holding of 8,463,799. The trade had a 24.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.65000000000001.

On 01/28/2023, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.43 per share and a market cap of $6.48Bil. The stock has returned 1.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 5,665,936 shares in ARCA:GBIL, giving the stock a 16.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.2 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.98 per share and a market cap of $4.77Bil. The stock has returned 1.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC bought 77,566 shares of NAS:ISRG for a total holding of 85,763. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.83.

On 01/28/2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $247.26 per share and a market cap of $86.28Bil. The stock has returned -5.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 67.56, a price-book ratio of 7.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.20 and a price-sales ratio of 14.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 213,539 shares in NAS:IPGP, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.69 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, IPG Photonics Corp traded for a price of $111.45 per share and a market cap of $5.44Bil. The stock has returned -21.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IPG Photonics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

