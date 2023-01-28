M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 419 stocks valued at a total of $19.92Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD bought 45,000 shares of NYSE:FERG for a total holding of 432,191. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 01/28/2023, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $140.32 per share and a market cap of $29.01Bil. The stock has returned -6.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-book ratio of 5.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:BUR by 137,530 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.279999999999999.

On 01/28/2023, Burford Capital Ltd traded for a price of $9.029999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1.98Bil. The stock has returned 1.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Burford Capital Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 334.44, a price-book ratio of 1.28 and a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD bought 815,966 shares of NYSE:MDT for a total holding of 2,111,650. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.05.

On 01/28/2023, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $82.58 per share and a market cap of $110.29Bil. The stock has returned -17.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD bought 451,665 shares of NYSE:CCI for a total holding of 1,691,131. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.23.

On 01/28/2023, Crown Castle Inc traded for a price of $146.07 per share and a market cap of $62.19Bil. The stock has returned -11.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-book ratio of 8.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.56 and a price-sales ratio of 8.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 690,934 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.61.

On 01/28/2023, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $74.69 per share and a market cap of $140.23Bil. The stock has returned -15.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-book ratio of 5.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99 and a price-sales ratio of 6.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

