GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $333.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC bought 331,679 shares of NAS:DGRW for a total holding of 415,814. The trade had a 6.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.4.

On 01/28/2023, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $62.02 per share and a market cap of $7.75Bil. The stock has returned 2.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a price-book ratio of 5.32.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 34,074 shares. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 01/28/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $296.26 per share and a market cap of $155.61Bil. The stock has returned -12.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a price-book ratio of 5.62.

During the quarter, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC bought 101,725 shares of NAS:FTSM for a total holding of 103,851. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.09.

On 01/28/2023, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.67 per share and a market cap of $7.93Bil. The stock has returned 1.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

During the quarter, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC bought 75,508 shares of ARCA:FDV for a total holding of 90,226. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.49.

On 01/28/2023, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF traded for a price of $25.8806 per share and a market cap of $44.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.39.

The guru sold out of their 8,576-share investment in NAS:COST. Previously, the stock had a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $488.67 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $503.29 per share and a market cap of $225.62Bil. The stock has returned 5.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-book ratio of 10.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

