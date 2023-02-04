MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / STEMTECH CORPORATION - (OTCQB:STEK) today announced the appointment of Mr. Claude Ayache as Vice President of Finance for Stemtech HealthSciences Corp, the US subsidiary. He will continue to assume his current responsibilities via Stemtech Canada, Inc. until such time as he relocates to Florida and shall work directly for Stemtech HealthSciences Corp. Stemtech has been in business in Canada since 2008, with offices in Quebec, offering products and the business opportunity in English and French.

In this expanded role, Mr. Ayache will collaborate with the executive team on the strategic direction of the company. His role will expand beyond accounting and include finance. Claude Ayache has been President of Exadyn Consultants Inc., a financial management consulting firm specializing in providing financial reporting support and capital market advisory services to public companies since 1999. He also provided strategic restructuring / reorganization services to both private and public companies.

In addition to working with our accounting team, Mr. Ayache leveraged his expertise and knowledge to build Stemtech's robust financial reporting model that consolidated a number of tasks to improve the efficiency within our regulatory reporting framework. He has also worked with our legal team to coordinate the acquisition of Life Factor Research and is overseeing the integration of their accounting to facilitate their consolidation.

Charles S. Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech said that "Claude is able to support so many areas of the business well beyond accounting and finance. This promotion is a testament to his past assistance. We look forward to his support as we continue roll out our strategic plan, VISION 2023".

Stemtech's President and COO, John W. Meyer, said that "since engaging Claude over a year ago, we have been able to build on a 17-year history which benefits our Independent Business Partners and the Company and our shareholders. As Stemtech continues to grow, Claude's detail-oriented nature serves us well to control our financial interests to grow our business".

Meyer continues to say that "Business-For-Home' , an independent MLM publication, recently ranked Stemtech Number 11 among the top 700+ global network marketing companies in business momentum as of January 23 2023. In April 2022, Stemtech was ranked number 159, then in June 2022, moved up to number 98. Now at number 11, it reinforces and demonstrates our significant and consistent improvement, as well as investment in our infrastructure, will help fuel the growth of our business".

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB:STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne™ Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10 2023 Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board. Stemtech ranked Number 11 in Momentum by MLM Independent publication Business For Home as announced January 23, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

