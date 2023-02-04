ESE Completes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") (

TSXV:ESE, Financial) is pleased to announce that it has closed (the "Final Tranche Closing") the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the "Issue Price"), for gross proceeds of $852,186, bringing the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to $2,000,000.

Pursuant to the Final Tranche Closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,130,465 Units. Each Unit is composed of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one (1/2) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.70 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from issuance.

In connection with the Final Tranche Closing, the Company paid certain finders (the "Finders") cash finders' fees in aggregate of $21,153 and issued a total of 52,882 finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to the Finders. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Common Share at the Issue Price for a period of 36 months from issuance.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE announced, "In connection with this successful investment round, we have completed all of the cash payments under last year's acquisition of GameAddik and are now in a strong position to focus on organic growth. Due to ongoing projects in our technology and data business that have accelerated, we are focused on expanding organic operations, paving the way for long-term success. As we enter this next phase of our journey, I'm confident that our team is more than ready and equipped to drive our business forward."

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Final Tranche Closing for business development and general corporate purposes. The Final Tranche Closing was completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and therefore the securities issued through the Final Tranche Closing were not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities issued pursuant to the Final Tranche Closing have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela
Chief Executive Officer and Director

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company's organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. |www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the Offering and the intended use of proceeds from the Final Tranche Closing; and the Company's ability to expand organic growth and achieve long term success. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

[email protected]
+1 (437) 826-4012

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737144/ESE-Completes-Final-Tranche-of-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement-of-Units

img.ashx?id=737144

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.