Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 161 stocks valued at a total of $786.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 87,188 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 89,736. The trade had a 2.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 01/28/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $296.26 per share and a market cap of $155.61Bil. The stock has returned -12.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a price-book ratio of 5.62.

The guru sold out of their 82,406-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.43 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $151.74 per share and a market cap of $404.51Bil. The stock has returned -48.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-book ratio of 3.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 253,289 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 263,334. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 01/28/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.76 per share and a market cap of $25.28Bil. The stock has returned -3.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 103,171 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.02.

On 01/28/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.97 per share and a market cap of $32.63Bil. The stock has returned -3.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 154,344 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.73.

On 01/28/2023, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $53.09 per share and a market cap of $14.21Bil. The stock has returned -7.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

