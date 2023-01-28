Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $79.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC bought 35,778 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 50,678. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 01/28/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.33 per share and a market cap of $24.40Bil. The stock has returned 1.35% over the past year.

During the quarter, Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC bought 9,491 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 26,900. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 01/28/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $143.55 per share and a market cap of $102.41Bil. The stock has returned 3.35% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

During the quarter, Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC bought 5,889 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 15,025. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 01/28/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $235.75 per share and a market cap of $76.06Bil. The stock has returned -12.67% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a price-book ratio of 6.91.

During the quarter, Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC bought 14,461 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 31,156. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.73.

On 01/28/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.02 per share and a market cap of $19.06Bil. The stock has returned 2.80% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a price-book ratio of 4.40.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NEE by 8,402 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.78.

On 01/28/2023, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $75.58 per share and a market cap of $148.74Bil. The stock has returned 6.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.91 and a price-sales ratio of 7.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

