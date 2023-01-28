A Fusion of Sci-Fi and Heavy Industry Innovation, Flagship XCMG Machinery Equipment Features in Sci-Fi Blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II"

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2023

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A fusion of sci-fi adventure and heavy industry innovation, a flagship fleet of customized XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) equipment is featured in the China-made sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II" directed by Frant Gwo, which opened in movie theaters on Chinese New Year's Day, and will be released in the countries and regions including North America, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, etc. starting from today.

A_Fusion_Sci_Fi_Heavy_Industry_Innovation_Flagship_XCMG_Machinery_Equipment.jpg

From the "space elevator" soaring across the earth and sky to the thrilling "air combat," XCMG equipment journeys from behind the scenes to onstage in the prequel to 2019's ''The Wandering Earth", which became one of the highest grossing non-English movies ever. Leveraging its comprehensive product portfolio and solutions in hoisting, earthmoving, road, aerial work, sanitation, safety and emergency rescue, XCMG has provided a wide range of operational and transformable machinery equipment for the UEG (United Earth Government) in the film.

"As China's premier company of industrial design, we came up with several product design proposals in two days after receiving the assignment and selected the best solution with the directors. As you'll see in the film, we achieved ideal results. These dazzling pieces of 'equipment of the future' were not just for cinematic show, they were inspired by our real-life products that are breaking new ground every day," said Zhang Han, the industrial designer from XCMG.

XCMG provided 61 units of equipment of 42 models, more than 400 sets of spare parts and workshop props and 61 sets of 3D models over the course of film production, from scheduling, painting, equipment to personnel, logistics, to on-site execution and more. A total of 319 XCMG staff worked on the project.

One of the most coveted pieces of equipment from the film is the ET120 walking excavator, also known as the "steel mantis." Designed for emergency rescue in complex terrain environments and at disaster-stricken sites, the ET120 can "walk" the plateau mountains, woodlands, ravines, swamps and alpine as if it's on firm earth, while equipped for installing various tools to perform different tasks such as excavation, lifting, logging, fire extinguishing, crushing, grabbing and drilling at altitudes of up to 4,500 meters and temperatures of minus 40 degrees Celsius.

In addition, the film features dozens of innovative technologies that XCMG has developed for applications in extreme conditions, and over a third of the equipment in the film is unmanned and new energy models, including the AGV.

"The 'steel mantis' in the film is the 'transformer' of real life, and as you'll see in the movie, XCMG brings sci-fi to reality through the wonders of our industrial engineering, so I'm very proud of what we have created," said Gwo.

From introducing product technologies from abroad to mastering core technologies of breakthrough significance, XCMG, has established the most cutting-edge R&D through global collaboration to become one of the top three construction manufacturers in the world.

favicon.png?sn=CN99203&sd=2023-01-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-fusion-of-sci-fi-and-heavy-industry-innovation-flagship-xcmg-machinery-equipment-features-in-sci-fi-blockbuster-the-wandering-earth-ii-301732953.html

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN99203&Transmission_Id=202301280554PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN99203&DateId=20230128
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.