Intella X, Neowiz's Web3 gaming platform reveals its ecosystem partners

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2023

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent announcement of $12 million in private funding, Intella X, Neowiz's Web3 gaming platform, has revealed its initial ecosystem partners.

Intella_X_reveals_Web3_gaming_platform_s_initial_ecosystem_partners.jpg

The platform's initial gaming ecosystem consists of 30+ top-tier global partners from various sectors that include games, investments, blockchain services, and security to accelerate and bolster Web3 gaming through Intella X.

The partners of Intella X include Polygon, Animoca Brands, Magic Eden, Big Brain Holdings, Planetarium Labs, Global Coin Research (GCR), ConsenSys (Infura), Neowiz, Arumgames, Blue Potion Games, Hidea, Massive Gaming, Modori, Ozys, Web3Auth, CertiK, Haechi Labs, Theori, Block Crafters Capital, Kross Lab, Bora, Crit Ventures, JoyCity, Kaura, Kracker Labs, Mobirix, Neon Games, Pearl Abyss, Widus Partners, Wemix, Swapscanner, and XL Games.

An official from Intella X commented, "Through the support of our top tier ecosystem partners, Intella X will be built as a global, Web3-centric gaming ecosystem hub that exercises the fundamental values and philosophy of Web3 and leading innovators in Web3 gaming."

Each partner from their respective industries is committed to the acceleration of mass adoption of Web3 and the long-term growth of the Intella X gaming ecosystem by joining forces in providing the highest quality of gaming experience to Web3.

Intella X will make it's global debut on Polygon in the first quarter of 2023 with its proprietary mobile wallet, DEX, NFT marketplace, launchpad, and game lineups for 2023.

Follow Intella X socials for news and announcements.

Homepage - https://www.intellax.io

Twitter - https://twitter.com/TeamIntella

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ATbzFeM4C4

Medium - https://medium.com/@intellax

Telegram - https://t.me/intellax

About NEOWIZ
NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ:095660), founded in 1997, is regarded as a pioneer and one of Korea's leading game companies. Since 2003, the company has successfully published a wide range of PC and mobile games via https://www.pmang.com/, as well as co-developed and launched wildly successful titles such as FIFA online, Brave Nine, DJMAX Respect, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Cats & Soup, and the highly anticipated, three-time Gamescom award-winning title, Lies of P.

favicon.png?sn=CN98335&sd=2023-01-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intella-x-neowizs-web3-gaming-platform-reveals-its-ecosystem-partners-301732320.html

SOURCE NEOWIZ Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN98335&Transmission_Id=202301291900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN98335&DateId=20230129
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.