XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that Ms. Fengying Wang (“Ms. Wang”) has been appointed as the President of the Company with effect from January 30, 2023.

Ms. Wang will be responsible for the Company's product planning, product portfolio management and sales operations, reporting to Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of the Company.

“Ms. Wang brings to us over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, spanning roles in sales, strategy and senior management. Her leadership and expertise have been instrumental in driving the development of some of the most successful auto products, earning her remarkable industry recognition. We look forward to working with Ms. Wang to further elevate our product portfolio, leveraging her distinguished experience and deep industry knowledge to accelerate the smart EV transition,” said Mr. He.

“We are committed to implementing our smart EV strategy, and are confident that an elite talent like Ms. Wang will be a valuable addition to our leadership and management teams as we strive towards our long-term goals,” Mr. He added.

Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Wang worked at Great Wall Motor Company Limited for over 30 years, starting from frontline sales advancing to various leadership positions, including the Vice Chairman and General Manager. Ms. Wang graduated from Tianjin Institute of Finance in 1999 and obtained a master’s degree in economics.

