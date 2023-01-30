Concentric's joint-venture Alfdex successfully closes 2B SEK electric g-Cleaner contract with major global truck and bus OEM

3 hours ago
PR Newswire

REDDITCH, England, Jan. 30, 2023

REDDITCH, England, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfdex AB, a 50/50 joint venture between Alfa Laval and Concentric has successfully received a contract to supply electric disc separators to a major global truck and bus OEM. The contract further strengthens Alfdex's position as a market leader in disc separator technology. Manufacturing is anticipated to start in 2025 and revenues in total are expected to exceed 2B SEK over the coming 10 years.

Alfdex has a long history as a market leader in providing reliable and high-performing solutions for the active cleaning of crankcase gases in heavy-duty truck engines. With the onset of even more stringent emission legislation, such as Euro VII, as well as new demands for CO2 reductions, Alfdex has added a range of electrically powered disc separators to its product offering. These combine the robust, maintenance-free design of the original separator, with a state-of-the-art software controlled electric drive unit, enabling the solution to achieve significantly higher performance.

This is Alfdex's second major win with its new electric separator technology, with a contract out to 2035 further demonstrating the market's long-term confidence in the technology.

"This win represents another significant breakthrough for Alfdex" says Martin Kunz, President and CEO of Concentric AB. "The Alfdex oil mist separator has been a market leading technology, used to meet the world's most exacting emissions standards for many years and this new win demonstrates their ability to develop new technologies to meet the evolving needs of the market. This new generation of products will provide better performance and lower energy consumption for customers in the years to come, helping them to lower their emissions- an increasingly important consideration as we drive towards net zero".

For additional information please contact Martin Kunz (President and CEO) or Marcus Whitehouse (CFO) at Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

About Alfdex

Alfdex is the world leader in reducing crankcase emissions from diesel engines by using an active separation system. The separation principle is based upon Alfa Laval's long experience in centrifugal separator technology for systems that separate liquids from liquids and solid particles from liquids. Alfdex has exploited this special technology and refined it to separate particles and liquid droplets from gas. Three out of four new heavy trucks in North America and Europe are using Alfdex-separators. Over 5 million heavy trucks are today equipped with an Alfdex-system.

About Concentric

Concentric AB is an innovator in flow control and fluid power, supplying proprietary systems and components to the world's truck, agricultural machinery, construction equipment and industrial applications end-markets. The company has a global manufacturing presence including in the UK, USA, Germany, Sweden, India and China. Concentric's focus is to develop world class technology with innovative solutions that meet the sustainability needs of our customers. Concentric offers engine products including lubricant, coolant and fuel pumps, hydraulic products encompassing gear pumps and power packs, and finally several key technologies for the fast growing market for electrical and hybrid powertrains. In 2021, The Group had a turnover of MSEK 2,115 and circa 1,100 employees. At the end of October 2021, The Group acquired Engineered Machined Products, Inc. ("EMP"), a leading US producer of electric and mechanical water and oil pumps, electric fans, thermal management systems and precision machined components. In 2021, EMP had over 400 employees and a turnover of SEK 1,011 million. Including EMP for the whole year 2021, Concentric would have had a combined turnover of SEK 2,958 million.

