Valentine’s Day is all about sharing love – and chocolate! Krispy Kreme’s all-new heart-shaped doughnuts are full of real HERSHEY’S chocolate, the perfect, sweetest treat to share and show everyone in your life how “Choc-Full” of love you are for them.

Beginning Jan. 30 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s new Valentine’s Day Dozen is the sweetest box of chocolates, featuring HERSHEY’S milk chocolate and KISSES, strawberry and caramel syrup:

HERSHEY’S I Pick You: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Kreme™ and dipped in HERSHEY’S chocolate icing, decorated with a buttercreme and icing rose.

Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day Dozen comes in a delightful custom red and pink “Choc-Full-of-Love” box with a heart-shaped cutout showcasing the chocolate sweet treats inside. Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day Dozen is available for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

“This Valentine’s Day there’s no sweeter way to show you care than with a box of heart-shaped Krispy Kreme doughnuts made with real HERSHEY’S chocolate,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

