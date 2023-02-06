KRISPY KREME® New Valentine's Heart-Shaped Doughnuts are 'Choc-Full-of-Love' … and HERSHEY'S!

Valentine’s Day is all about sharing love – and chocolate! Krispy Kreme’s all-new heart-shaped doughnuts are full of real HERSHEY’S chocolate, the perfect, sweetest treat to share and show everyone in your life how “Choc-Full” of love you are for them.

Beginning Jan. 30 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s new Valentine’s Day Dozen is the sweetest box of chocolates, featuring HERSHEY’S milk chocolate and KISSES, strawberry and caramel syrup:

  • HERSHEY’S I Pick You: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Kreme™ and dipped in HERSHEY’S chocolate icing, decorated with a buttercreme and icing rose.
  • HERSHEY’S Double Chocolate KISS: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with HERSHEY’S milk chocolate filling, dipped in HERSHEY’S chocolate icing and covered in HERSHEY’S mini milk chocolate KISSES.
  • HERSHEY’S Strawberry Dream: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with HERSHEY’S strawberry flavored Kreme™, dipped in red icing and covered in white chocolate chips and a heart sprinkle blend.
  • HERSHEY’S Chocolate Chip Caramel KREME™: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Kreme™, dipped in HERSHEY’S caramel icing and covered in HERSHEY’S chocolate icing drizzles, semi-sweet chips and a heart sprinkle blend.

Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day Dozen comes in a delightful custom red and pink “Choc-Full-of-Love” box with a heart-shaped cutout showcasing the chocolate sweet treats inside. Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day Dozen is available for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

“This Valentine’s Day there’s no sweeter way to show you care than with a box of heart-shaped Krispy Kreme doughnuts made with real HERSHEY’S chocolate,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e‑Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

The HERSHEY’S trademark and trade dress are used under license.

