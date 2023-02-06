Colgate Elects Steve Cahillane to Board of Directors

Colgate-Palmolive Company today announced that Steve Cahillane, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kellogg Company, has been elected to Colgate's Board of Directors effective February 1, 2023.

Steve Cahillane, 57, brings extensive global business leadership experience and expertise in the consumer products and health and nutrition industries to Colgate’s board. Mr. Cahillane joined Kellogg Company, a global snacks, cereal and frozen foods company operating in more than 180 countries, as Chief Executive Officer in 2017 and became Chairman of the Board in 2018. Prior to joining Kellogg, from 2014 to 2017, Mr. Cahillane served as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Nature’s Bounty Co., the largest global pure-play manufacturer, marketer and specialty retailer of health and wellness products. Mr. Cahillane previously spent seven years with The Coca-Cola Company culminating as Executive Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company and President of Coca-Cola Americas. Prior to that, Mr. Cahillane served as President of various Coca-Cola operating groups.

Commenting on the new director election, Noel Wallace, Colgate’s Chairman, President and CEO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Steve to the Board and are pleased that he will contribute his outstanding experiences and capabilities as a CEO of global consumer products businesses to help Colgate continue to capture growth opportunities across all of our divisions and categories.”

* * *

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children’s oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

