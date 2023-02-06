Colgate-Palmolive Company today announced that Steve Cahillane, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kellogg Company, has been elected to Colgate's Board of Directors effective February 1, 2023.

Steve Cahillane, 57, brings extensive global business leadership experience and expertise in the consumer products and health and nutrition industries to Colgate’s board. Mr. Cahillane joined Kellogg Company, a global snacks, cereal and frozen foods company operating in more than 180 countries, as Chief Executive Officer in 2017 and became Chairman of the Board in 2018. Prior to joining Kellogg, from 2014 to 2017, Mr. Cahillane served as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Nature’s Bounty Co., the largest global pure-play manufacturer, marketer and specialty retailer of health and wellness products. Mr. Cahillane previously spent seven years with The Coca-Cola Company culminating as Executive Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company and President of Coca-Cola Americas. Prior to that, Mr. Cahillane served as President of various Coca-Cola operating groups.

Commenting on the new director election, Noel Wallace, Colgate’s Chairman, President and CEO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Steve to the Board and are pleased that he will contribute his outstanding experiences and capabilities as a CEO of global consumer products businesses to help Colgate continue to capture growth opportunities across all of our divisions and categories.”

