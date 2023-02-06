LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Meridian Mining UK S (TSX:MNO)(Frankfurt/Tradegate:2MM)(OTCQB:MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the promotion and appointment of Mr. Martin McFarlane as the Company's President, effective immediately. Dr. Adrian McArthur, who has served as the Company's President since July 2020, will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. In addition, Mr. James McLucas, Manager of Corporate Development since November 2021, has been appointed as Vice President of Corporate Development.

Mr. McFarlane, who held the position of Head of Strategy for the Company since May 2022, has more than 30 years' resources experience primarily with major resource companies including Minerals and Metals Group, OZ Minerals Limited, Zinifex Limited, Pasminco Limited and Conzinc Rio Tinto of Australia, including 15 years of leadership overseeing the de-risking and advancement of numerous mining projects from early-stage exploration through start-up and operations. Mr. McFarlane has successfully worked with key stakeholders to achieve strategic goals including government, company boards, shareholders, communities, Indigenous groups, non-government organisations and industry groups. Martin has broad and deep exposure to all major resource industry activities including corporate communications, exploration, mine development, mining operations, smelting, safety and environment, finance, sales and marketing, strategy, mergers & acquisitions and business restructuring with international experience in Australia, North and South Americas, Europe and Asia.

Mr. McLucas brings over 15 years' experience in investment banking focused on the mining sector. Mr. McLucas has led global transactions through origination, valuation, structuring and execution. Focusing on raising equity and debt capital for TSX / ASX / LSE and private companies, funding companies from discovery, through development and into production.

The Company also announces the granting of stock options to Directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 3,225,500 common shares of the Company, exercisable at C$0.50 per common share, for a period of 5 years.

"The Board of Directors is very pleased to promote Martin into the President's role and James to the role of Vice President of Corporate Development", stated Gilbert Clark Executive Chairman of the Board of Meridian Mining. "The Board is confident that as it moves the Cabaçal project towards the successful completion of the PEA, and beyond. Both Martin and James with their extensive and proven track record of industry experience will strengthen Meridian's Executive Team and contribute to the future success of the Company. " Mr. Clark also added "As Adrian continues his exceptional leadership role as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, I want to thank Adrian for his role as Company President."

