Searchlight Signs Letter of Intent to Option Jan Lake Claims to Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image
  • Claims located approximately 60 km west of Creighton, Saskatchewan and Flin Flon, Manitoba
  • Includes 148.6 sq km Jan Lake claim block and Searchlight's 50% Joint Venture Interest in the 12.4 sq km Hanson Lake property.
  • Historic sampling indicates anomalous Rare Metals including Beryllium, Rubidium, Gallium, Tantalum, Cesium and Lithium

    • VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCLT, US: SCLTF) is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent to option 100% interest in the Jan Lake property and a 50% joint venture interest in the Hanson Lake property to Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW:V), hereafter referred to as "Brunswick". The claims subject to option are shown on Map 1.

    Considerations for the option of the claims are cash and share payments over a four-year period, a work commitment, and a 2% Net Smelter Royalty, as follows:

    • $35,000 in cash or shares, or a combination of both at Brunswick's option on signing;
    • $700,000 in cash, shares or a combination of both, at Brunswick's option subject to a minimum 25% in cash, over a four-year period;
    • $1,000,000 work commitment over four years;
    • $250,000 in cash, shares or a combination of both at Brunswick's option upon filing of a resource estimate;
    • $250,000 in cash, shares or a combination of both at Brunswick's option on filing of a Preliminary Economic Assessment; and
    • 2% Net Smelter Royalty, half of which may be purchased for $1,000,000, and the other half for $2,000,000.
    • Brunswick will be the operator of exploration programs on the optioned properties.

    "Searchlight is pleased to sign a deal with Brunswick, a premier lithium exploration company focused on exploring in Canada using state-of-the-art exploration techniques", said Stephen Wallace, Searchlight's CEO.

    picture1.png

    Map 1. Location of Searchlight's Jan Lake and Hanson Lake Claims in Saskatchewan

    Qualified Person

    Stephen Wallace, P.Geo., is Searchlight's Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

    About Searchlight Resources Inc.

    Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV:SCLT, US:SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on battery minerals and gold throughout the province, concentrating on projects with nearby infrastructure.

    On behalf of the Board of Directors,
    "Stephen Wallace"
    Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director
    SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

    For further information, visit the Company's website at www.searchlightresources.com or contact:

    Searchlight Resources Inc.
    Alf Stewart, VP Corporate Development
    (604) 331-9326
    [email protected]

    Forward-Looking Statements

    Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

    NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

    SOURCE: Searchlight Resources Inc



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/737203/Searchlight-Signs-Letter-of-Intent-to-Option-Jan-Lake-Claims-to-Brunswick-Exploration-Inc

    img.ashx?id=737203

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.