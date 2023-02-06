Owens Corning Highlights Comprehensive Insulation Product Line at 2023 International Builders' Show

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) will feature its comprehensive insulation product line at the International Builders’ Show (IBS). The event will take place from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and visitors can find Owens Corning at booth C6745 in the central hall.

The show serves as a venue for Owens Corning to demonstrate its robust insulation product offering, with a special focus on the complementary spray foam products of recently acquired Natural Polymers, LLC. Designed by industry-leading chemists, the spray foam product line supports increasingly stringent energy codes and homeowner demands for products that contribute to healthier indoor air quality1 such as Ultra-Pure® low VOC1 spray foam insulation with Odor Scavenger™ technology. Ultra-Pure Spray Foam is GREENGUARD Gold Certified, with FlexTemp™ formulations designed to deliver consistent performance year-round with a smooth surface texture.

“The addition of Natural Polymers spray foam products to our comprehensive insulation solutions further advances our position that Owens Corning has the right product for the right application in virtually any building environment,” said Joe Wagner, Director of Marketing and Product for North America Building Insulation, Owens Corning. “We’ve studied the spray foam industry for years and now have found a natural fit with Natural Polymers.”

Dedicated to high-performance solutions for any job – residential or commercial – Owens Corning will also showcase award-winning PINK Next Gen™ Fiberglas™ with advanced fiber technology for a “soft as cotton” insulation with faster installation. The product has earned acclaim for offering safety, precision, comfort, and sustainability. Additionally, the Insulation team will feature its Thermafiber® Fire & Sound Guard® Plus mineral wool, PROPINK® loosefill fiberglass, and FOAMULAR® NGX™ foam board.

In addition, Owens Corning’s WEARDECK™ is the exclusive decking sponsor of the Craft Techniques Zone, a new feature at IBS that will host a variety of 30-minute interactive demonstrations highlighting best practices, tips and craft building techniques and skills by contractors and influencers. The Craft Techniques Zone stage will be constructed with WEARDECK™ structural lumber.

Learn more at www.owenscorning.com.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 19,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2021 sales of $8.5 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

1When comparing Natural Polymers GREENGUARD Ultra-Pure Certified and Natural Therm GREENGUARD Gold Certified Product offerings.

Owens Corning Company News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230129005051/en/

