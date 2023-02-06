VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary, PulseIR, with the signing of its first customer, PanGenomic Health Inc. PanGenomic offers a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural and plant-based health treatments. PulseIR is a platform as a service (PaaS) and will generate revenue through an annual license and initial setup fee.



Investor relations (IR) platforms have traditionally lacked the level of sophistication and mobilization that every early-stage company needs to connect their stories, drive ROI, and gain traction in a market that’s now entirely digital. With an opportunity to revolutionize the world of investor relations, PulseIR, which supports Fobi’s IR platform Investor Pass, delivers a whole new experience of personalized engagement through real-time, mobile lock screen communication. PulseIR brings a data-driven and digital approach to IR right into the palms of today’s new-age investors, generating a new sense of urgency that provides shareholders with a direct understanding of price action, volume alerts, company news, events, and more.

PulseIR’s go-to-market launch with PanGenomic Health Inc. signifies a milestone growth opportunity as companies across industries look to connect and enhance their existing marketing infrastructure through automation.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, states: “There’s no arguing that the world has experienced a major shift towards data-first digital transformation over the last few years. With the launch of PulseIR, we’re providing companies like PanGenomic with the automated tools to deliver a mobilized, data-driven activation and communications channel for investor relations.”

The Company has granted, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan (“Plan”) an aggregate of 3,814,892 stock options(“Options”) to several Company employees and officers to purchase an aggregate of up to 3,814,892 common shares (“Shares”) in the capital of the Company. In part, the Options are part of contractual obligations to certain employees and the Company uses them as part of its strategy to incentivize and retain a strong team that will drive the Company's growth. The Options were awarded at an exercise price of $0.325 per Share, vest immediately and expire five years from the grant date.

For more information on PulseIR please visit www.pulseir.com .

This press release is available on the Fobi website.

To download the Fobi Investor Experience Wallet Pass to get enhanced access to investor information about Fobi please visit the download page.

About PanGenomic Health Inc.

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

About Fobi

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: [email protected] LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Fobi's business and technology; the ability of Fobi to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Fobi's technology; and the viability of Fobi's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fobi's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Fobi believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Fobi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Fobi should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Fobi will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.