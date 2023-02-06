Refined Metals Corp Announces 2023 Simard Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Metals Corp. (CSE: RMC) ( RFMCF) (FRA: CWA0) (the “Company” or “Refined”) is pleased to announce its plan for a 2023 Exploration Program (“Program”) on its 100% Lac Simard Lithium property. The Lac Simard Property covers 5,571 hectares land in western Quebec and is 85 kms from the city of Val d’Or. The Program will be conducted to verify previously reported areas of mineralization and to explore pegmatites and other areas of interest. The Company intends to use the data collected from this program to plan additional exploration work later in 2023.

Figure 1 - Simard Property Location

The Program will consist of ground sampling of known pegmatites, prospecting and trenching, and ground geophysical surveying. The known pegmatites have been documented on various islands around Simard Lake, around the lake shores, and on the southeastern part of the property. The southeastern area of the property has favourable geology for the discovery of lithium pegmatites which will be further explored during the prospecting and trenching. A geophysical survey that was previously conducted in 2022 identified high magnetic targets. The survey will be expanded further to identify additional target areas.

Figure 2 - Simard Property 2023 Exploration Area

Aman Parmar, Chief Executive Officer of Refined, comments, “We are keen to begin our first exploration campaign on this property, beginning in February. This program will allow the Company to collect valuable data and that will act as a strong foundation for an extensive drilling program later this year. Using historical results and results from adjacent properties will drive this and future programs to target areas of interest more effectively.”

About Refined Metals Corp.

Refined Metals Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. The Company’s business is currently focused on the exploration and development of the Rose Property, a prospective, exploration stage silver-gold-copper-zinc property located near Kamloops, British Columbia. The Company also holds an option to acquire a prospective, exploration stage lithium property located in the Lac Simard region of Quebec pursuant to the Option Agreement. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

