ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeeland, Michigan-based Gentex Corporation ( GNTX ) is once again the presenting sponsor of the 25th Annual Michigan International Auto Show, which runs February 2-5, 2023, at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. The show is hosted annually by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association and produced by ShowSpan, Inc.



Gentex is a technology company and long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. It’s best known for supplying nearly every major automaker with vision, dimmable glass, sensing, and connected-car technologies that optimize driver vision while enhancing driving safety and comfort.

This year’s auto show will showcase hundreds of production vehicles from more than two dozen global manufacturers, including sedans, vans, SUVs, trucks, hybrids, sports cars, and more. Vintage cars will also be well represented thanks to a display of collection favorites from the Gilmore Car Museum.

Supercar enthusiasts will have plenty of vehicles to explore, too. Ada-based custom car builder Label Motorsports is back with the first public viewing of its latest Project Vouno’, an incredible custom C8 Corvette Widebody fresh off its return from its Las Vegas debut. Label Motorsports also plans to fill the Grand Gallery lobby and Michigan Auto Salon (formerly the Million Dollar Motorway) with plenty of other exotics, including a Lamborghini Performante Spyder, Aston Martin Vantage, Maserati MC20, Ferrari 599, McLaren 720S, and more.

Gentex will unveil a brand-new booth at the show designed to highlight some of its digital vision, connectivity, sensing, and dimmable glass technologies. In addition, back by popular demand will be the company’s heavily modified 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss (2LT), which has been transformed into the ultimate overland vehicle. The truck is paired with a 2021 Vorsheer XOC (Extreme Overland Camper) that features the same overland theme and comes loaded with every outdoor adventure necessity. To add to its creature comforts, Gentex outfitted it with an integrated kegerator with reverse tap, bottom-fill dispensing system, custom whiskey bar, and 300-cigar humidor.

Gentex’s exhibit will also highlight a unique partnership with the Mosaic Film Experience, a non-profit that uses filmmaking and storytelling to train, equip and inspire young people to build careers with 21st century work skills. Gentex and Mosaic initiated a unique collaboration between the Careerline Tech Center and Kent Career Tech Center to develop a student-directed and produced video about West Michigan’s ties to the automotive industry, the varied businesses that support it, and the diverse career opportunities it provides. The video will be played in a mini viewing area in the Grand Gallery.

Gentex’s booth will be staffed by recruiting representatives from the Company’s Human Resources Department should anyone be interested in exploring employment opportunities. As one of West Michigan’s largest employers, Gentex is continually hiring new personnel. The company has immediate openings for production team members, with open interviews available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its 58 E. Riley Street facility in Zeeland, MI.

As an employer, Gentex is known for its world-class facilities, excellent benefits, tremendous work perks, generous bonus structure, and a unique corporate culture that values innovation. The company recently implemented a Spanish-speaking assembly line program and has announced plans to open an on-site preschool and childcare center for its employees in 2024.

“As Gentex grows, the Grand Rapids market is increasingly important to us, especially from a talent recruitment standpoint, so we appreciate sponsoring the auto show and its opening night Charity Spectacular, which supports the great work of the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital,” said Gentex President & CEO Steve Downing. “We regularly showcase our products and company to customers around the world, but it’s especially rewarding to share Gentex with the communities in which we live and work.”

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation ( GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

SHOW INFORMATION CONTACTS:

Dianna Stampfler, Show Publicist (269-330-4228 / [email protected])

Dawn Baker, Show Manager (616 447-2860 ext 1011 / [email protected])

Henri Boucher, Show Producer (616-447-2860 / [email protected])

GENTEX MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Piersma, Director of Marketing (616-772-1800 / [email protected])

GENTEX INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Josh O’Berski, Director of Investor Relations (616-772-1800 / [email protected])

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fee7507-172a-4da2-b161-40a664cc030e



