VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has reached an agreement with major southwestern grocery retailer, Fry's Food and Drug (or "Fry's"), to offer Planet Based Foods' nutrient-rich "superfoods" in select stores.

Fry's is a popular grocery retail chain based out of Arizona, and offers a wide array of bakery items, dairy, deli, frozen foods, general grocery, meat, pharmacy, produce, seafood, snacks, and liquor. As of late, Fry's has begun offering more sustainable and health-conscious foods, the timing of which bodes a great opportunity for the Company. In total, there are 123 Fry's locations across the state of Arizona.

Planet Based Foods advertises that its products are both good for the consumer and good for the planet, as the Company's products offer a complete source of protein, is rich in dietary fiber, B vitamins, magnesium, iron and essential fatty acids. Planet Based Foods' mandate is to unlock the potential of hemp-based food products. Hemp has been known to regenerate soil, require less water to grow and is a natural repellent to harmful elements, indicating it does not require any pesticides.

When asked about the new agreement with Fry's, Braelyn Davis, Planet Based Foods CEO and co-founder had this to say, "This is a great opportunity for us as we establish our presence in the American Southwest. We're thrilled that our products are becoming more accessible to consumers, and appreciate the successful reception of our products on shelves across the USA. In 2023, Planet Based Foods will be looking to improve brand recognition as we engage with more grocery stores and supermarket retailers."

About Fry's Food and Drug

Fry's Food and Drug is a chain of supermarkets that has a major presence in Arizona. Fry's also operates under the banner of Fry's Marketplace, a combination of groceries and general merchandise comparable to a Walmart Supercenter. Fry's is a division of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger since a merger in 19981. Details pertaining to this definitive agreement can be found on the news release dated November 15, 2022 with Kroger and can be found here .

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food that's built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, as well as plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for foodservice and restaurants.

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com as well as the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . To view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com .

