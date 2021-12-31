PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Duparquet Gold Mines Inc., it has entered into an agreement with IAMGOLD Corp. ("IAMGOLD") to acquire its Porcupine East property ("Porcupine East Property") located adjacent to the Company's Duparquet Gold Project and connecting First Mining's land package to its Pitt and Duquesne projects to the east (the "Transaction") for total consideration of:

2.5 million First Mining common shares upon closing of the Transaction;

The granting of a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the Porcupine East Property to IAMGOLD upon closing of the Transaction;

A future contingent payment of $500,000 , in cash or First Mining shares, on the declaration of a minimum of 350,000 koz gold resource on the Porcupine East Property; and

"We are very excited to announce this strategic consolidation around our Quebec assets increasing our land position by 50%," stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining. "These highly prospective claims are located in between our Duparquet, Pitt and Duquesne gold projects, and will provide First Mining with a contiguous property package covering 19 km of favourable stratigraphy in Quebec, in the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. We are excited to embark on robust engineering and exploration programs that will continue to demonstrate the highly prospective nature of our Duparquet Gold Project and the surrounding projects. We are also very pleased to welcome IAMGOLD as a shareholder of First Mining. IAMGOLD has a significant presence in both Ontario and Quebec, and as we continue to advance both Springpole and Duparquet, we look forward to other opportunities to work together."

The Porcupine East Property is strategically located between First Mining's Duparquet Gold Project and First Mining's Pitt and Duquesne Gold Projects. With the addition of the Porcupine East Property, First Mining will increase its land position by 1,868 hectares for a total land package of over 5,800 hectares in Quebec. It will also provide an additional 7 km of strategic ground along the prolific Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone, increasing First Mining's total exposure to 19 km, including numerous secondary mineralized structures. The new amalgamated property now includes 3 past producing gold mines, 1 gold deposit and 17 mineral showings.

The Transaction is expected to close on or before February 3, 2023.

About the Porcupine East Property

The Porcupine East Property includes 51 mineral claims covering an area of 1,868 hectares and includes 7.3 km of strike along the prolific Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone ("DPFZ") as well as numerous favourable mineralized splays or secondary structures originating off of the DPFZ. The underlying geology on the Porcupine East Property is very similar to that of the adjoining Duparquet gold property, which includes syenites and felsic porphyries hosted within mafic and ultramafic volcanic rocks and overlain by younger Temiskaming conglomerates.

The Porcupine East Property has been tested with 67 drill holes, totalling 16,657 m between 1945 and 2013. The most recent drilling program was carried out in 2012 to 2013, consisting of 9 holes for a total of 1,574 m. Select historic intersections from the relatively shallow drilling on the Porcupine East Property include 2.33 g/t Au over 11.8 m (G83-2), 2.42 g/t Au over 6.1 m (G82-7), 1.20 g/t Au over 10.21 m (G82-5) 0.55 g/t Au over 32.11 m (T82-1) and 0.93 g/t Au over 29.41 m (T82-10).

The Porcupine East Property includes 3 known gold showings as defined in SIGEOM (Quebec Government database). These include the Porcupine-173595, Touriet and Touriet-East showings that were discovered between 1980 and 1998 by surface prospecting, trenching and diamond drilling. Select intersections reported in SIGEOM associated with these showings include: 1.37 g/t Au over 1.3 m and 2.15 g/t Au over 4.5 m (Porcupine East), 1.87 g/t Au over 2.2 m and 0.84 g/t Au over 10.3 m (Touriet) and 3.1 g/t Au over 2.6 m and 0.4 g/t Au over 18.0 m (Touriet East).

The Touriet showing is characterized by a gold-bearing felsic porphyry intrusion bordered by strongly altered and locally sheared ultramafic volcanics that are locally mineralized. The initial Touriet showing was drilled laterally for approximately 750 m, generally to a maximum depth of -200 m. The Touriet showing is typical of gold porphyries with low gold grades over large thicknesses as demonstrated by a few select drill holes reported by IAMGOLD: T82-10: 0.7 g/t Au over 61.0 m; POR98-99: 0.6 g/t Au over 19.4 m.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Louis Martin P.Geo., (OGQ 0364), a consultant of First Mining, is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a draft Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for the project published in June 2022, and the Duparquet, Pitt and Duquesne Gold Projects in Quebec, a collection of advanced stage development assets located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a portfolio of gold project interests including the Pickle Crow Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Auteco Minerals Ltd.), the Hope Brook Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.), an equity interest in Treasury Metals Inc., and a portfolio of 20 royalties.

First Mining was established in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

ON BEHALF OF FIRST MINING GOLD CORP.

Daniel W. Wilton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

