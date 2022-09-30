PR Newswire

– Brings invaluable expertise in leading, operating and scaling global businesses throughout his career in aerospace, transportation and integrated solutions –

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, has announced that aerospace, transportation and industrial supplies veteran William H. Osborne has been appointed to its board of directors and will also serve on its audit committee, effective January 26, 2023.

"We are pleased to welcome William (Bill) Osborne to our board of directors and look forward to working with him and taking full advantage of his considerable track record of both operational and governance leadership. Bill has guided multiple companies to achieve transformational growth, scale and innovation, globally," said Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer of Invitae. "Bill's experience in the CEO role and his tenure at both Boeing Company and Navistar demonstrate a breadth and depth of leadership within global enterprises. While at Boeing, Bill served in several senior management positions, led its manufacturing council and provided oversight of corporate environmental health and safety. These roles will offer insight into how companies like ours, in highly competitive industries, can innovate to expand and enhance our service to our patients and customers and streamline processes while fulfilling broader responsibilities to employees and the environment. His perspective and experience from outside the genetics industry will be a valuable addition to our board as we scale our business and bring genetic information into mainstream medicine."

Mr. Osborne recently retired as senior vice president of operations and total quality for Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS), one of The Boeing Company's three business units. The Boeing Company is the world's largest aerospace company and a leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. He also maintained oversight for environment, health & safety at BDS, was named to lead Boeing's manufacturing council and served on the Boeing executive council.

Before joining Boeing, he was senior vice president of global manufacturing and quality at Navistar International Corporation, a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks. Before joining Navistar, he was president and chief executive officer of Federal Signal Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and airport customers, from 2008 to 2010.

"Invitae's focus on making medical genetics affordable, accessible and ubiquitous has the potential to fundamentally transform healthcare. The company is leading the creation of a new industry, creating a network of patients and their data that may support faster diagnoses, better treatments and eventually the eradication of disease," said Osborne. "I'm delighted and grateful for the opportunity to serve the board and the company at this exciting time and look forward to helping the team deliver on its mission to help improve healthcare for billions of people."

Mr. Osborne currently serves on the board of directors at Quaker Houghton, a global industrial products company where he serves on the compensation, human resources and sustainability committees; as well as at Armstrong World Industries, a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall system solutions in America, where he serves on the compensation and governance committees.

About Invitae

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company's belief that Mr. Osborne's perspective and experience will have a positive impact on the company and its customers; that the company's mission has the potential to transform healthcare; and that the company is leading the creation of a new industry and creating a network of patients and their data that may support better health outcomes. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company's history of losses; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

