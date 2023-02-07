Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has been named to Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. Zebra’s five-star rating was based on the results of a large-scale independent survey conducted by Newsweek and market data research firm, Plant-A Insights Group.

“At Zebra, we bring diverse people and big ideas together in a collaborative environment to propel our thinking and power innovation,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief Human Resources and Marketing Officer, Zebra Technologies. “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Newsweek because our employees are the key to our success; they are the heart of our inclusive workplace where all can be seen, heard, valued and respected.”

Zebra is helping shape the future of work on the front line. The company is developing new technologies and creating new solutions with partners to help organizations act with greater visibility, connectivity, and intelligence – delivering better experiences for workers and those they serve. Zebra gives each employee the freedom and opportunity to define their path, build a fulfilling career, and make a positive impact on their communities. To explore open positions, visit Zebra’s career+site.

“The word ‘diversity’ [is] attracting so much attention from companies, however, it can be tough for job applicants, customers, and potential business partners to tell who is serious about supporting a diverse workforce,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

The scoring for Newsweek’s inaugural diversity list was based on publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees at companies with more than 1,000 employees in the U.S. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture and working environment among other topics. The survey yielded more than 350,000 company reviews, and 1,000 companies made the final 2023 list. Visit this+site to see the full list.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 86% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows.

