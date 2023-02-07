Vita Coco Expands Non-Dairy Coconut Milk Offering Launching Barista MLK Exclusively with Alfred Coffee

11 hours ago
Milk alternative spotlighted in limited-time Coconut Date Shake Latte at Alfred locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. ( COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, announced today the launch of Vita Coco Barista MLK™, exclusively with Alfred Coffee, a cutting-edge and design-driven coffee chain.

The new gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO milk alternative with a clean label expands the Company’s non-dairy portfolio. Made from a refreshing blend of coconut water and coconut cream, Vita Coco Barista MLK is an alternative to oat, almond, and soy milk offerings, and was developed and approved by baristas themselves.

“We keep hearing that our consumers are looking for clean ingredients, great tasting and responsibly-sourced non-dairy milk options – and Barista MLK perfectly meets that need. It’s also creamier than other plant-based milk offerings, which makes it really satisfying in a cup of coffee,” said Mike Kirban, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, The Vita Coco Company. “We love that we can give consumers more ways to enjoy Vita Coco, and nobody gets the ritual of coffee or tea more than the team at Alfred.”

As part of the partnership, all Alfred Coffee locations will offer Vita Coco Barista MLK on their menu for customers to add to their coffee and tea beverage orders.

“At Alfred, we are always searching for ways to level-up our beverage offerings,” shared Josh Zad, Founder & CEO of Alfred. “We pride ourselves on listening to our customers and for years they have asked for coconut milk across our cafes, but it wasn’t until Vita Coco’s game-changing new Barista MLK that we felt confident enough in officially adding coconut milk to our menu. It tastes amazing, foams perfectly, and has the blessing of our baristas, and we can’t wait for our customers to try it in their go-to Alfred drinks."

Alfred Coffee and Vita Coco are also offering an exclusive, limited-time drink special to celebrate the partnership. The Coconut Date Shake Latte, a blend of the new Vita Coco Barista MLK, pure coconut cream and rich organic date syrup topped with a double-shot of espresso, will be available at all Alfred locations (excluding the LAX Airport location) in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin from January 30 through March 12, 2023. Consumers will also be able to purchase Vita Coco® Original Coconut Water and Vita Coco Pressed® Coconut Water at Alfred locations during this time.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

ABOUT ALFRED COFFEE

Alfred Coffee was founded by entrepreneur Josh Zad on iconic Melrose Place in early 2013. From the start, Alfred became a cult-favorite brand, building a passionate following through an emphasis on bar-raising drinks, eye-catching designs and top-notch customer service. At Alfred, we go beyond classic coffee drinks, offering specialty beverages like Chagaccino, boba, and matcha, plus inventive, limited-edition specials like our Lavender Latte, Maple Bourbon Cold Brew and Coconut Date Shake. For each new cafe, we draw design inspiration from the surrounding neighborhood, while signature elements like our World-Famous Iced Vanilla Latte and trademarked tagline “But First, Coffee.” remain steadfast throughout. Alfred currently boasts over 20 locations across Los Angeles, Austin, San Francisco and the Middle East, with more coming soon! Visit www.alfred.la to learn more.

Tim Biba
203-428-3222
[email protected]

