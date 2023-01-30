ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $386.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 495,695 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 666,195. The trade had a 6.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 01/30/2023, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.57 per share and a market cap of $12.90Bil. The stock has returned -2.51% over the past year.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 556,189 shares. The trade had a 3.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.56.

On 01/30/2023, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.3 per share and a market cap of $21.66Bil. The stock has returned -8.78% over the past year.

During the quarter, ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 266,408 shares of BATS:USHY for a total holding of 774,895. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.98.

On 01/30/2023, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $35.73 per share and a market cap of $9.63Bil. The stock has returned -5.25% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.38.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYV by 217,812 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.75.

On 01/30/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $41.41 per share and a market cap of $16.28Bil. The stock has returned 5.21% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

During the quarter, ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 147,683 shares of ARCA:SPIB for a total holding of 604,490. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.35.

On 01/30/2023, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $32.62 per share and a market cap of $6.73Bil. The stock has returned -5.59% over the past year.

