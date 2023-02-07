UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of New York has announced a $750,000 investment to support a grant program in collaboration with the Community Health Care Association of New York State (CHCANYS). Grants will be awarded to federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) throughout New York to increase access to care coordinators and care navigators, commonly known as community health care workers or “CHWs” at FQHCs.

“We are dedicated to improving access to care for all New Yorkers, and this is just one part of achieving that goal,” said Dan Benardette, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of New York. “Community health workers play a critical role in supporting our members and we are excited about partnering with CHCANYS to expand their footprint at health centers throughout New York.”

The application-based program will invite any FQHC in New York state to apply for the grant funding, with awards ranging from $25,000 to $33,000 for up to 15 health centers. Funding recipients will establish a learning collaborative among community health centers utilizing CHWs to share best practices for staffing, training, engagement and scope of work.

“Community health centers provide high-quality, whole-person care to anyone who walks through their doors – with community health care workers there to guide them through every step of the process and ensure all of their needs are met,” said Rose Duhan, CHCANYS president and chief executive officer. “We are so grateful to UnitedHealthcare for providing funding that supports and enhances the work we all do to ensure all patients have access to the care they need and deserve.”

CHWs at FQHCs help guide patients through the health care system, including scheduling and reminders for appointments, as well as assisting in transportation coordination and supporting language needs.

These grants are one of several UnitedHealthcare initiatives launched to address social determinants of health among the communities we serve. UnitedHealthcare serves more than 7 million members enrolled in Medicaid, employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare and retirement plans in New York, with a network of 358 hospitals, and over 120,000 physicians and other care providers statewide.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.5 million physicians and care professionals, and more than 6,700 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow %40UHC on Twitter.

About the Community Health Care Association of New York State

The Community Health Care Association of New York State (CHCANYS) is New York's Primary Care Association, a membership organization representing New York’s 70-plus Community Health Centers. CHCs provide care for 1-in-9 New Yorkers at more than 800 locations across the state and are a “one-stop shop” for health care, providing high quality primary and preventive care and support services to all New Yorkers, regardless of their immigration status, insurance coverage, or ability to pay. CHCANYS provides training and technical assistance to New York’s CHCs in areas including clinical quality improvement, emergency management, data and technology, workforce development, and compliance and operations. CHCANYS also supports CHCs through policy and advocacy work, strengthening and focusing health center voices at the local, state, and federal levels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005092/en/