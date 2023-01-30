PACK Private Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $117.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were PACK Private Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PACK Private Wealth, LLC bought 44,893 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 554,170. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 01/30/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.86 per share and a market cap of $109.86Bil. The stock has returned -1.80% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, PACK Private Wealth, LLC bought 22,891 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 322,923. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 01/30/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.9 per share and a market cap of $75.68Bil. The stock has returned -7.10% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

During the quarter, PACK Private Wealth, LLC bought 2,040 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 48,668. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 01/30/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $407.57 per share and a market cap of $306.53Bil. The stock has returned -4.38% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

PACK Private Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MOS by 9,026 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.68.

On 01/30/2023, The Mosaic Co traded for a price of $49.51 per share and a market cap of $16.86Bil. The stock has returned 26.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Mosaic Co has a price-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, PACK Private Wealth, LLC bought 2,672 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 55,361. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 01/30/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $90.34 per share and a market cap of $36.29Bil. The stock has returned -7.82% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

