WALL, N.J., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced four new Higher Education customer migrations to its PortalGuard IDaaS® cloud platform from existing on-premises PortalGuard deployments.



The institutions include:

Cerritos College - Norwalk, CA

Coastal Carolina Community College - Jacksonville, NC

College of the Mainland - Texas City, TX

Lassen Community College - Susanville, CA

A migration from on-premises to PortalGuard IDaaS enables customers to eliminate the hardware costs and resources of on-premises hosting while providing easier IAM and a better user experience. Enabling all users to access resources with one identity quickly drives vital productivity benefits with less friction, better security, and greater access control.

Higher Education institutions are attractive, high-value targets for cybercriminals because they hold masses of sensitive data, which is increasingly being accessed remotely. This dynamic stresses budgets and forces IT teams to adopt a more dynamic security response to cyber threats. PortalGuard IDaaS delivers greater flexibility and security options than competitive solutions and provides enterprise-grade protection to safeguard applications and data from increasing threats.

"Colleges and Universities looking to improve their security posture and migrate their cybersecurity strategy to the cloud are increasingly choosing PortalGuard IDaaS," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. "Our robust PortalGuard IDaaS platform delivers secure, flexible, and cost-effective solutions to address these challenges. Our mission is to provide customers with a cost-effective IAM platform that improves processes and security and delivers functionality for an optimal end-user experience."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

