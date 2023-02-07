NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) and Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced the launch of a global strategic go-to-market partnership to accelerate customer experience (CX) transformation. This partnership leverages Cognizant’s deep consulting and business transformation capabilities along with NICE CXone’s industry-leading complete, integrated cloud platform to accelerate customer adoption of advanced CX solutions such as digital, analytics, and conversational AI. For both companies, this partnership will enable growth opportunities in their respective customer bases.

This partnership offers a comprehensive approach to bridge the gap between today’s consumer expectations and organizations’ delivery of extraordinary experiences. It is a step forward in transforming customer and agent experiences with a unified CCaaS suite encompassing omnichannel routing, AI, Analytics, WFO and Digital Self-Service offerings to redefine the way organizations engage and interact with customers. Previous collaboration between Cognizant and NICE has yielded impactful business outcomes, such as dramatically reduced answer and wait times as well as significantly accelerated platform deployments. This strategic partnership will further evolve our collaborative work.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, “As the CX landscape continues to demand a more consolidated collection of solutions built on a scalable cloud-native AI platform, NICE CXone emerges as a clear leader for digital transformation of the contact center and beyond. Teaming with Cognizant to leverage their Contact Center Advisory and Transformation services will bring more rapid, compelling business outcomes to our joint customers.”

Cognizant’s digital customer experience experts draw on strategy and research to link data to design, systems to stories, and insights to outcomes. Cognizant’s experience-led offerings span the entire customer life cycle and drive value across vertical markets. These solutions include customer and employee experience, content, and marketing services and omnichannel solutions.

“We are delighted to partner with NICE and integrate their Cloud Native Customer Experience Platform, CXone, AI-powered contact center software into our offering,” said Robert Vatter, Executive Vice President of Cognizant’s Enterprise Platform Services. “Together with NICE and our decades of expertise in the contact center market, we are now redefining customer experience by bringing hyper-personalized and intelligent ways for enterprises to engage with their users.”

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cognizant.com%2Fus%2Fen.

