Blue Star Foods to Appear on ClearThink IR's Virtual Live Event on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 12 Noon ET

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Virtual Fireside Chat via Paltalk Platform

Miami, FL, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (“Blue Star, the Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: BSFC), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer John Keeler will appear on ClearThink IR Virtual Live on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 12 noon ET.

The ClearThink IR Virtual Live, powered by Paltalk, is hosting a different CEO every Wednesday at 12 noon ET for a “fireside chat” followed by an engaging Q&A chat discussion offering a great opportunity for potential investors to learn about a company’s product or service offerings and strategic initiatives of an emerging growth micro-cap company.

Please click on this link to sign up and install Paltalk to register for the ClearThink Capital IR room: https://invite.paltalk.net/ClearThinkCapital.

Step 1 – Click the link to download and install the Paltalk app
Step 2 – After creating an account on Paltalk, you’ll be brought to “ClearThink Capital”
Step 3 – Follow the room and join us on:
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 12pm noon ET

Of note, ClearThink IR performs investor relations and capital markets advisory for Blue Star Foods and receives a monthly retainer for doing so. ClearThink Capital Partners and its related entities own shares of Blue Star Foods.

About Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC)
Blue Star Foods Corp. an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: https://bluestarfoods.com

Investor Contacts:
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczODU1MiM1MzgwMTIyIzUwMDA2OTU4MQ==
Blue-Star-Foods-Corp-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.