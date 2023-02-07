Vivint+Smart+Home%2C+Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company in North America, was selected as “Home Security Company of the Year” in the seventh annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by IoT+Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market today.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from companies all over the world.

“Homeowners and their families are looking for smart home products that will protect their most valuable space – their home,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at IoT Breakthrough. “Vivint is redefining the smart home category with breakthrough products that deliver on this need, while also making their system easy to use. Their smart home IoT devices are unique as they not only notify people when an emergency occurs, they take additional steps to protect and prevent further damage. In addition, their products connect on a simple platform that you can control from the Vivint app or the Vivint Hub. Congratulations to the entire Vivint team on being our choice for ‘Home Security Company of the Year!’”

“We’re thrilled to be recognized once again by IoT Breakthrough for our work in re-imagining what a smart home should be,” said David Bywater, CEO at Vivint. “We believe a truly smart home should not only notify people of security issues, but actively protect them by preventing security events from happening. We’re excited to continue setting new standards for the industry and driving new innovations focused on bringing peace of mind to our customers.”

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint is a leading smart home company in the United States. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.9 million customers throughout the United States. For more information about Vivint and its new products, please visit www.vivint.com.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech+Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005197/en/