Veradigm (NASDAQ: MDRX) announced today that Veradigm Network EHR Data is now available within the OMOP CDM format. Veradigm Network EHR is a complete statistically deidentified dataset containing three integrated EHR sources. This source dataset is now available in the OMOP CDM version 5.3.1.

Veradigm Network EHR Data contains more than 170 million patients and provides deidentified, real world data from an extensive national population of patients drawn from physician practices using a variety of EHR products. Veradigm Network EHR Data is built from ambulatory EHRs—where most of the care and patient record generation happens in the United States. It is one of the largest EHR data sets available and is designed for research purposes.

“The transformation of Veradigm Network EHR Data into the OMOP data set will facilitate data sales for clients who need the data delivered in OMOP format,” said Stuart Green, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Veradigm. “This new delivery format will provide the flexibility our clients need so they can answer research questions critical to their business.”

The OMOP CDM is an open community data standard, designed to standardize the structure and content of real-world data. Standardized systematic analytics can be applied to the CDM data, enabling efficient analyses and reliable evidence. The OMOP CDM is maintained by the Observational Health Data Sciences and Informatics (OHDSI) collaborative, a multi-stakeholder, inter-disciplinary effort to bring out the value of observational health data through large-scale analytics. OHDSI maintains an open-source library of analytical tools for research and performance measurement using the OMOP CDM.

Veradigm’s Evalytica® platform, a real-world evidence analytics application will now fully integrate with the Veradigm Network EHR OMOP data and enable cost effective, transparent, and efficient analysis of this real-world data. Both internal and external user groups will now be able to use Veradigm Evalytica to build code sets, define re-usable cohorts and conduct analysis on OMOP’d Veradigm Network EHR Data.

