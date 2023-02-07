Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the launch of The+Prescription+for+Healthcare+Provider+Cloud+Success, a report published by Wipro+FullStride+Cloud+Services. The report indicates that since the start of the pandemic, healthcare providers have been leveraging the cloud to improve IT systems, clinical documentation, patient engagement and clinical decision support, driving faster growth and better efficiencies.

This accelerated pace of cloud adoption has helped the industry’s cloud leaders (mature adopters) realize an average revenue gain of 6.6% from their cloud investments and an annualized return on investment (ROI) of 54%.

What Healthcare Cloud Leaders Get Right

More than a third of healthcare providers that are leading in cloud adoption have adopted cloud-based data centers, far exceeding the industry average of 10%.

More than seven out of ten cloud leaders are pairing their cloud platforms with advanced technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and AI.

Leaders that have transitioned to hybrid cloud environments are leading the way by developing cloud-native applications, as well as modernizing and migrating core processes to cloud.

91% of cloud leaders expect their cloud capabilities to be largely centralized within the next 2 years.

64% of cloud leaders have realized cybersecurity cost savings by migrating to cloud

The report builds out six tactics that offer a roadmap for healthcare providers to emulate, as a means of improving their own cloud practices.

“Technology-led innovation, powered by a specialized full-stack of cloud infrastructure, is helping tackle some of the most significant challenges within healthcare,” observes Mohd Haque, Senior Vice President and Sector Head, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Wipro Limited. “Cloud innovation spans the entire healthcare value chain and builds new ways of patient engagement. It unleashes technologies such as AI that aid health experts as they improve patient outcomes. It augments physician insights, embeds intelligence into devices, addresses healthcare disparities and connects patients, payers and providers.”

Methodology

The+Prescription+for+Healthcare+Provider+Cloud+Success, report published by Wipro FullStride Cloud Services is based on a survey of 1,400 global C-level executives conducted between June and September 2021. It incorporates data from 110 healthcare providers located in Australia, France, Germany, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S., with revenues ranging from $5 billion to $20 billion.

To understand how your firm stacks up against its competition in cloud adoption, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services has created a Cloud+Leadership+Benchmarking+Tool designed to help companies prioritize cloud investments and excel where it matters.

