Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a leader in eCommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results before the market opens on February 23, 2023. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's business and financial results.

Riskified Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time: 8:30 am ET

Dial-in: To access the conference call via telephone, please register via this registration+link and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.riskified.com%2F.

About Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD, Financial) empowers businesses to grow eCommerce revenues and profit by mitigating risk. The world’s largest merchants and prestige brands partner with Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale and to improve customer retention. Supported by the largest team of eCommerce risk analysts, data scientists and researchers, Riskified’s machine learning platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at riskified.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005050/en/