Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") ( TZUP) is pleased to announce that its self-service programmatic advertising portal, accessible at ThumzupMedia.com, will enable small businesses in the United States to virtually register and set up their first campaign in under 5 minutes to start driving exposure to their products and services.



While the Company’s initial launch efforts are focused in the Los Angeles area, direct to consumer brands (DTC) with an online, rather than brick and mortar focus, can now start paying their brand fans for their social media posts made through the Thumzup app.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are 31.7 million small businesses in America [ 1] , and a 2021 survey found that each small business spends, on average, $534 monthly on digital marketing [2] . Capturing just 10% of that advertising spend could result in about $1.7 billion in advertising volume flowing through the Thumzup platform, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in high-margin revenue for the Company.

“At Thumzup, we’re democratizing the advertising industry, much like Uber did for transportation and Airbnb did for short-term rentals,” stated Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “Instead of small business marketing budgets being sent to advertising conglomerates in New York or Los Angeles, we’re enabling the vast majority of the spend to stay with the customers in their local communities to help foster their growth. If we’re able to capture just a small percentage of local business’ advertising budgets, we believe Thumzup has the potential to reach ‘unicorn’ status.”

Here is a video testimonial from a Thumzup advertiser: https://youtu.be/0G_h7JmhWlM

For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

About Thuzmup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on the major social media outlets that are available through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through Venmo and PayPal.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com

