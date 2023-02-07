California Water Service Group Announces Addition of Shawn C. Bunting as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (: CWT) today announced that Shawn C. Bunting, Esq. will join the company as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective March 1, 2023. He succeeds Lynne P. McGhee, who will retire after more than 19 years of service.

Bunting comes to Group from American Water Works Company, Inc. (American), where he has served as a key member of the legal leadership team for nearly fifteen years. In 2015, Bunting was named Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, and in 2021 he was promoted to Senior Vice President. In this role, Bunting led a large team of attorneys, legal, and compliance professionals supporting nationwide operations. Before his promotion to Deputy General Counsel in 2015, Bunting served as the Division General Counsel for three of American’s five operating divisions, including its largest utilities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“Shawn’s legal expertise, paired with his extensive experience in the regulated utility space, make him a great addition to our leadership team,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Lynne’s shoes are hard to fill, but I am confident that Shawn will hit the ground running and become a real asset to the company,” he said.

Prior to joining American in 2008, Bunting served as Assistant General Counsel at Allegheny Energy, Inc. and practiced at K&L Gates LLP, a large, international law firm, in the Corporate and Securities group.

Bunting holds a Juris Doctor from University of Pittsburgh School of Law, where he served as Executive Editor of the Journal of Law and Commerce. He earned his Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, in Political Science and Criminal Justice from Gettysburg College.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Group apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Working as one team, Group’s 1,100+ employees lead the way in protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. Integral to Group’s strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact
Yvonne Kingman
[email protected]
310-257-1434

ti?nf=ODczODIzNiM1Mzc5MTU2IzIwMTAzNDI=
California-Water-Service-Group.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.