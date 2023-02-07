SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (: CWT) today announced that Shawn C. Bunting, Esq. will join the company as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective March 1, 2023. He succeeds Lynne P. McGhee, who will retire after more than 19 years of service.

Bunting comes to Group from American Water Works Company, Inc. (American), where he has served as a key member of the legal leadership team for nearly fifteen years. In 2015, Bunting was named Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, and in 2021 he was promoted to Senior Vice President. In this role, Bunting led a large team of attorneys, legal, and compliance professionals supporting nationwide operations. Before his promotion to Deputy General Counsel in 2015, Bunting served as the Division General Counsel for three of American’s five operating divisions, including its largest utilities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“Shawn’s legal expertise, paired with his extensive experience in the regulated utility space, make him a great addition to our leadership team,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Lynne’s shoes are hard to fill, but I am confident that Shawn will hit the ground running and become a real asset to the company,” he said.

Prior to joining American in 2008, Bunting served as Assistant General Counsel at Allegheny Energy, Inc. and practiced at K&L Gates LLP, a large, international law firm, in the Corporate and Securities group.

Bunting holds a Juris Doctor from University of Pittsburgh School of Law, where he served as Executive Editor of the Journal of Law and Commerce. He earned his Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, in Political Science and Criminal Justice from Gettysburg College.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Group apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Working as one team, Group’s 1,100+ employees lead the way in protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. Integral to Group’s strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

