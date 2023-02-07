Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire credit card program management platform Power Finance, Inc. (“Power”). The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Power team and product to Marqeta. We already see considerable demand for differentiated credit products from companies looking to innovate in this space who are held back by the constraints of legacy technology,” said Simon Khalaf, incoming CEO at Marqeta. “We thoroughly examined possible acquisitions to more quickly establish Marqeta’s leadership in the modern credit space. It became clear to us that Power would strengthen Marqeta’s platform with a best-in-class tech stack for credit card program management.”

Power’s cloud-native platform offers credit card program management services for companies creating new credit card programs. The company was founded in early 2021 by fintech veterans CEO Randy Fernando and CFO Andrew Dust. Power’s investors include Anthemis, Fin Capital, CRV, Dash Fund and Restive Ventures. As part of this acquisition, Power Finance CEO Randy Fernando will now lead the product management of Marqeta’s credit card platform.

The combination of Marqeta and Power’s platforms allows Marqeta to directly offer its customers the tools they need to create innovative credit products that meet the changing demands and expectations for credit cards from consumers and businesses. Power and Marqeta were founded on similar core product principles, with a modern and easily scalable platform built with today’s developer in mind. This acquisition will allow Marqeta customers to launch a wide range of credit products and constructs. It will combine Power’s next generation rewards engine with Marqeta’s own rewards innovations, and add in Power’s data science toolbox and ability to embed experiences inside existing mobile and web applications. Marqeta expects to use the acquisition of Power to significantly accelerate the capabilities offered in its credit product.

“Companies like ours were made possible because of the path Marqeta blazed in modern card issuing, demonstrating the possibilities in payments with flexible and modern payment infrastructure,” said Randy Fernando, co-founder and CEO at Power Finance. “At Power, we built a full-stack, cloud-native credit card issuance platform, and by becoming a part of Marqeta we have the ability now to bring this innovation to a much larger market at global scale.”

The purchase price, which is subject to customary adjustments, consists of $223 million in cash, approximately one-third of which is payable over a two-year period subject to certain conditions, plus $52 million in cash subject to a milestone that is expected to be achieved within the next 12 months.

