Helbiz Incorporates ChatGPT, OpenAI Technology

11 hours ago
Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leading global provider of electric shared micro-mobility solutions, announced the incorporation of OpenAI's advanced technology, ChatGPT, into multiple departments of the company. This integration marks the initial phase of a comprehensive approach to incorporating artificial intelligence, as Helbiz remains steadfast in its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological progression. The integration of OpenAI technology aims to drastically improve the first touch communication, from users as well as frontline operational staff, and automate the majority of standard tickets with personalized and human-like handling, driving increases in customer satisfaction and operational efficiencies for an overall improved service.

ChatGPT, a state-of-the-art language model that is trained on a diverse range of internet text, allows for a better understanding of natural language and context, which will enable Helbiz to personalize its responses to customers and provide more relevant and accurate information in real time. With ChatGPT, Helbiz's customer service and relations department will be able to handle more interactions with increased efficiency, reducing operational costs while increasing customer satisfaction. By leveraging the power of ChatGPT, Helbiz aims to identify and summarize patterns of issues and directly inform the relevant parties internally to more quickly address any potential areas needing attention from operational, administration or software teams.

Helbiz is incorporating OpenAI's advanced technology, ChatGPT, across a variety of its departments in a commitment to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency through the utilization of cutting-edge technology. The integration aims to improve the first touch communication and automate the majority of standard tickets with personalized and human-like handling, identify and communicate patterns of issues, and integrate into internal tools and operational platforms. This integration represents a significant stride towards utilizing AI across all customer touchpoints and operations, resulting in improved user satisfaction and margins.

"The integration of OpenAI's technology represents just a first step on the path of more deeply integrating AI across all of our operations and customer touchpoints to increase user satisfaction and margins in a measurable way," said Jonathan Hannestad, COO of Helbiz. "With ChatGPT-3 as a deeply integrated AI tool, we are not only able to enhance the overall customer support experience but also empower our front-line workers to access information quickly and resolve tasks, monitor and report on issues, and reduce the number of tasks escalated to tech support. This leads to increased operational efficiency and decreased operational costs, providing our customers with an even better experience, both in terms of customer support and riding and service."

"We are excited to incorporate OpenAI's technology into our operations," said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz. "With ChatGPT, we will be able to provide our customers with the highest level of service and support, while also reducing our operational costs.”

The OpenAI integration will be launched in a few key cities and scaled across the Helbiz platform globally in the close future. Helbiz is dedicated to using and developing latest technologies to enhance the customer experience, and the incorporation of OpenAI's ChatGPT is a significant step in that direction. The integration of ChatGPT will allow Helbiz to provide a more seamless and efficient service to its customers, making it easier for them to find the information they need and have their queries resolved in a timely manner.

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world.

