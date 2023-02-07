Similarweb to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 14, 2023, After Market Close

11 hours ago
Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Similarweb’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.similarweb.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be made available on the Similarweb website following the call. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (877) 407-0713 toll-free and at (201) 689-7831 internationally.

About Similarweb:

As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb's insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.similarweb.com%2Fcorp%2Fabout%2F.

