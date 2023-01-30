PR Newswire

Proclamation honors 50 years of the global real estate franchisor's commitment to serving others

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks 50 years since the founding of RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate*. Recognizing how RE/MAX, LLC was founded in Denver and maintains its global headquarters there, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has proclaimed January 30, 2023, to be known as "RE/MAX, LLC 50th Anniversary Day."

In the proclamation, RE/MAX Co-Founders Dave and Gail Liniger are recognized for their commitment to the Denver community and culture. Still active as RE/MAX Holdings Board leaders and major shareholders in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., the Linigers inspire the Company's commitment to helping great brokers attract full-time, high-producing agents who can help people achieve their real estate goals.

RE/MAX agents, who average more sales than other real estate agents and lead the industry in professional designations, help millions buy or sell real estate each year. Following the Linigers' lead, RE/MAX agents make an incredible difference in the communities they serve through volunteering, sponsoring events, supporting local schools, funding scholarships, organizing food drives and more.

RE/MAX has been a proud partner of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® since 1992, with agents and offices impacting children by generously supporting the 170 affiliate hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, including Children's Hospital Colorado.

"Founders Day is a celebration of the Linigers' vision, the amazing real estate agents we have in our network and the incredible brand we've built together," said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX President and CEO. "This year is particularly special as we celebrate five decades of entrepreneurs who are deeply passionate about serving their communities. We're a global company, but Denver will always hold a special place in our heart as the city where real estate history changed forever in 1973."

From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. In 2022, RE/MAX had more than 100 offices located in Colorado.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-celebrates-50-years-denver-mayor-issues-proclamation-on-founders-day-301732982.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC