DOVER, Del., Jan. 30, 2023

Project Supports Continued Expansion of Wildlight Development

DOVER, Del., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that it received approval from the Florida Public Service Commission to provide natural gas service to approximately 4,000 new residences and businesses in the Nassau County, Florida, Wildlight development. Florida Public Utilities (FPU), a Chesapeake Utilities subsidiary, already serves approximately 1,500 residences and commercial buildings in the 24,000-square-acre development where construction commenced in 2017. Upon its projected completion over a 10-year period, the Wildlight development will include approximately 22,000 residential units and numerous commercial businesses.

Chesapeake_Utilities_Corporation_Logo.jpg

"Growth in Florida continues to be strong, significantly outpacing the national average. As we continue to expand our infrastructure to safely and reliably meet the growing demand for services, we're pleased to be the energy partner of choice in Nassau County, and specifically to the Wildlight community," said Jeff Householder, president and CEO, Chesapeake Utilities. "Like the Wildlight development, the people of Chesapeake Utilities work hard every day to better communities we serve in a way that's sustainable for generations."

Peninsula Pipeline Company (PPC), a subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities, will build additional upstream transmission facilities to enable FPU to expand service into the latest phase of the development.

PPC will construct new infrastructure in two phases. Phase one involves the construction of three new pipeline segments, which consist of steel pipe, new regulator stations and improvements, a new gas injection point and three new points of delivery. Phase two of the project involves the installation of two new steel pipeline segments.

Wildlight is a planned community for families in all stages of life. Designed with sustainability in mind, the development includes a variety of residence options, shops and restaurants, parks, gardens and playgrounds, and community buildings such as schools, medical and wellness facilities and more.

About Florida Public Utilities
Florida Public Utilities is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK). Headquartered in Yulee, Florida, within the Wildlight development, FPU distributes natural gas and propane and provides electric services to approximately 122,500 customers in markets throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.fpuc.com.

About Peninsula Pipeline Company
Peninsula Pipeline Company (PPC) is Chesapeake Utilities' intrastate transmission business in Florida. PPC provides transportation service that links interstate pipelines to local distribution systems, industrial customers and power generation facilities. PPC owns and operates approximately 166 miles of natural gas intrastate pipeline in seven Florida counties, inclusive of a 50 percent ownership of the approximately 26-mile natural gas pipeline in Nassau County, Florida. The remaining 50 percent of the pipeline is owned by SeaCoast Gas Transmission.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson
Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications
419-314-1233
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH98933&sd=2023-01-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-receives-approval-to-expand-natural-gas-infrastructure-in-nassau-county-florida-301732807.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

